Elementary students in Santa Fe get special visit from a burro

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a holiday story like you’ve never seen before. A local author has put a new spin on Christmas, and Monday, New Mexico students had the chance to meet the book’s main character.

In the children’s book, “A Burro’s Tale,” Pedro, a small, overlooked donkey, comes through in the clutch when Joseph and Mary need a ride to Bethlehem.

“Pedro was there at the first Christmas,” says author Patrick Day.

Author and New Mexico native Patrick Day says the story started out as a poem for his daughter that eventually evolved into a book.

“The story was kind of reminiscent of a burro we had growing up in Tesuque here in New Mexico. His name was Pedro,” Day says.

He adopted another burro named, also named Pedro, seven years ago. Now, they are sharing Pedro’s story with elementary school students across the nation, gifting them with their own copies of “A Burro’s Tale” during a tour across ten states.

Monday, they stopped at Santo Nino Regional Catholic school in Santa Fe.

“It really makes the book special to them because they never get to meet central character in their stories,” Day says.

Day says the goal of his tour is to create memories that last a lifetime.

“Hopefully, leaving something of value that these kids will never forget. They’ll never forget meeting Pedro and they’ll never forget reading the story,” Day says.

Based in Nevada now, this is the only stop Day and Pedro are making in New Mexico. They are headed to El Paso next.

To purchase A Burro’s Tale, click here.