NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke about her administration’s plans for the future of electric vehicles in New Mexico.

“The fact of the matter is that consumers and dealers want better access to electric vehicles, and the actions we’ve taken through Clean Car rules and now tax credits are leveling the playing field,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I also took action today to make sure the state is ‘walking the walk’ when it comes to widely adopting low- and zero-emission vehicles by requiring the state fleet to be zero-emission by 2035.”

The first announcement is the administration’s plan to push for electric vehicle tax credits.

These credits would work beyond buying a car from a dealer and would be transferable in the secondary market with person-to-person sales, but the biggest news came with a new executive order in the works.

“Tax credits are a critical piece of making sure that electric vehicles are not only accessible but also affordable,” said Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, Chair of the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee. “Thank you to Gov. Lujan Grisham for supporting tax credits in the upcoming session, and I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues to get these across the finish line.”

The governor acknowledged heavy-duty vehicles will be excluded.