Electric vehicle charging stations installed across Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are now more places to charge up their vehicle around Santa Fe. The state installed 30 new electric vehicle charging stations at state facilities around the city.

This year, the state bought more than 30 all-electric sedans for its motor pool. The new stations will be available for those cars as well as the general public. The legislature awarded $1.5 million for the project.

“The construction of the electric vehicle charging stations is just one way that GSD’s Facilities

Management Division is helping to reduce climate-warming emissions,” FMD Director Anna

Silva said in a news release. “FMD’s State Buildings Green Energy Project also will cut utility bills in half for more than 30 buildings in Santa Fe.”

In November, KRQE reported that New Mexico would add 28 electric vehicles to its fleet for state agencies under a budget request to legislators from the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Adding the electric vehicles would cost about $1 million under a request from the General Services Department.

