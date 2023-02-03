ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Electric Playhouse is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip. Nearly five years ago, the company first transformed the former Staples on Albuquerque’s westside into an interactive playhouse for all ages.

It features interactive games, events, and fine dining. Electric Playhouse now has its sights on the entertainment capital of the world with plans to build a state-of-the-art interactive boutique event venue inside the forum shops at caesar’s palace.

“Las Vegas, to us, is really important because it’s a global hotspot for tourism, and for a company that is trying to build their brand, to get that type of audience where Las Vegas can draw 40-plus million people is really important because it builds that name recognition, especially as we try to grow and expand to other states,” said Brandon Garrett.

The 10,000-square-foot Las Vegas location is set to open by this summer.