NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Elected officials took their oaths Friday morning in Sandoval County. The county commissioners, judges, and sheriff were among those sworn in.

The ceremony was held in the County Commission Chambers.

KRQE spoke with Sheriff Jesse James Casaus, who said he is excited to get to work serving another term.

“I’m just looking forward to being Sandoval County Sheriff for four more years, and doing a good job,” he said.

During the ceremony, elected officials vowed to serve the law, and Sandoval County, to the best of their ability.