TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The human remains have been recovered off a trail in Taos County. Authorities said the remains belonged to an elderly man.

A hiker contacted the sheriff’s office on Monday after the discovery in the Turley Mill area near Hondo Seco.

Due to the time of day and weather conditions, a recovery was planned for Tuesday morning. Taos County deputies, along with Hondo Seco Fire Rescue volunteers, located the remains of an elderly man and conducted an investigation.

The remains have since been turned over to the Office of the Medical Examiner for identification.