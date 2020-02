TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – An elderly couple died in a house fire in Tucumcari.

The Quay County Sun reports that 75-year-old Richard Urioste and 74-year-old Ann Urioste were both killed in the fire on Rock Island Street Friday. The couple’s son says it is believed that a cigarette near an oxygen tank caused the fire.

According to the Quay County Sun, the son also said investigators have ruled out foul play.

KRQE News 13 reached out to state police for more information.