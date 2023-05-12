NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The restaurant chain El Pollo Loco announced it is expanding to new areas, including New Mexico. The company signed three new development agreements that will see it move into northern Colorado, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas.

El Pollo Loco will have nine locations in New Mexico, according to a release sent out by the company. The first of these locations is set to be opened in November 2024. The new restaurants will feature the company’s newest design. This includes self-ordering kiosks, mobile to-go and delivery pick-up areas and dining rooms that open up to a patio.

El Pollo Loco currently has restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Louisiana.