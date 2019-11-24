El Paso man charges with rape of NMSU student

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for allegedly raping a woman at New Mexico State University.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Christian Estrada from El Paso stopped by the victim’s on-campus apartment last month. That’s when she says Estrada pushed himself onto her and assaulted her.

Estrada claims it was consensual, but authorities say there were inconsistencies with his story. Estrada was arrested earlier this month and is currently being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.