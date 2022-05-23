NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The DEA’s El Paso office says it collected more than 5,400 lbs. of unused prescriptions during its National Drug Take Back Day. That figure includes more than 3,100 prescriptions from New Mexico.

Officials say they were pleased with the April turnout, and the total figure is about the same as what it gathered last October. The DEA hosts the event every year in an effort to cut down on drug abuse and theft.

Complete results for DEA’s spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day are available at www.DEATakeBack.com. DEA’s next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for October 29, 2022.