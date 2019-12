RAMAH, N.M. (KRQE)-El Morro National Monument is being highlighted for its dark skies.

The site is home to more than 2,000 inscriptions and petroglyphs and is now being recognized as an International Dark Sky Park. The certificate encourages communities, parks, and protected areas around the world to preserve and protect dark skies through responsible lighting polices and public education.

Monument officials say they plan to host more programs that highlight the night sky next year.