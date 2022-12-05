GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – El Malpais National Monument will host monthly events where visitors can learn more about Native American culture. The El Malpais National Monument Visitor Center will host a series of events with guests from several New Mexico tribes presenting stories and histories.

The first one is on December 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. featuring Sharylyn Sanchez of the Acoma Pueblo. She will focus on ancient and contemporary Acoma design meanings and how they are integrated into stories that are then expressed through her pottery. Other presenters during the series include Robert Torrez in January, Ray Jose in February, and Ernest Vallo in March.

The Winter Storytelling Series will continue through March 2023. The visitor center is located at 1900 East Santa Fe Avenue in Grants, New Mexico. For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/elma/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.