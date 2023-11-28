SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of medical and pharmacy students and other advocates want to make it easier for people to donate their prescription drugs to people who have limited access or couldn’t afford them traditionally.

“Me and my colleagues were presenting a potential revision of current laws for a drug donation program in New Mexico,” said Andrea Howard, a first year medical student at the University of New Mexico who presented plans to revise and expand a bill which originally passed in 2011.

“Basically it’s a program that allows for patients that have unused and perfectly good medication to donate them to pharmacies so that those pharmacies can repackage them and then give them to patients who need them, who may not be able to afford medication in a generic way,” Howard says.

“Right now, our law permits patients to only donate medications to the original prescriber of that medication, and not kind of anywhere they want which severely limits that pool of eligibility for medications because some providers or clinics can’t actually donate those medications to patients,” Howard says.

The sponsor of that original bill, former state senator Dede Feldman, said that at the time the way the bill was written was seen as more controlled so that opioids and other addictive drugs wouldn’t fall into the wrong hands. However, according to Howard the Board of Pharmacy lists only 23 participating clinics in the state. Of those: “Only one has active participants and that clinic is located in Las Cruces,” Howard says.

Howard argues the current rules are making it difficult for these medications to be re-prescribed to those who need them and so they want to expand who is eligible to get these donated prescriptions and which facilities can receive them.

“We also want to be able to create a national collaboration. Right now, our law only permits New Mexico patients to obtain medication within New Mexico; so, we have a couple of nonprofit pharmacies that are already interested in working with New Mexico if we are able to revise that bill,” Howards says.

Feldman says she thinks broadening the scope of the law is a good move: “I recognize that it was pretty limited what we had before and I’m not so sure that there are many people that are taking advantage of it or even know about it,” Feldman says.

The group is also trying to remove an expiration date requirement on the donated prescription drugs. Right now, Howard says patients can only get donated medications if they are greater than six months from their expiration date.

“We are currently recommending that we rid that requirement and just make sure that as long as the patient can achieve and finish that course of medication before the expiration date, that is perfectly good,” Howard says.

They plan to have a bill introduced at next year’s legislative session.

“We want to make it just a cost-effective way for patients to obtain medication so that they can just live normal lives,” Howard says.