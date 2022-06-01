NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three abandoned vehicles have been removed from the Bluewater Creek area in Cibola County. A Kaman K-Max helicopter that can lift more than 6,000 pounds was contracted to lift the vehicles from the canyon just outside Grants.
The removal of the vehicle is part of the Bureau of Lan Management’s Rio Puerco Field office’s illegal dumping reclamation efforts.