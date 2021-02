EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – Efforts continue to rehabilitate the Mexican gray wolf population in the southwest. Two Mexican gray wolves and three of their pups were moved from the Phoenix Zoo to the El Paso Zoo.

Phoenix Zoo officials say they don’t have a breeding pair anymore but that they have plans to change the enclosure to be more appealing to a breeding female wolf. The other wolves were transferred under a program designed to help the Mexican gray wolf survive.