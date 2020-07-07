Edward Sargent Wildlife Area offers secluded trails

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What's been a sleepy summer, looks like it will be staying that way. When asked a series of questions about travel and the now required 14-day quarantine, most people said they're willing to play by the rules, but, still wouldn't rat out those who don't.

"It's not a problem sitting at home for 14 days, at all. I mean if you go out of town to one of these hot states and you come back home, what's the problem with sitting at home for 14 days to make sure that you don't pass the virus on?" said an Albuquerque resident.