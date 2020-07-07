Edward Sargent Wildlife Area offers secluded trails

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is being recognized for having some of the most secluded hiking trails in the nation. According to Outside Magazine, the Edward Sargent Wildlife Area, north of Chama, is one of the best places in the U.S. to find some time to yourself. The area spans more than 20,000 acres closed to the Colorado state line. Hikers can expect quiet, as many of the trails run deep into the park and no vehicles are allowed past the parking lot.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day