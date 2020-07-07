Edward Sargent Wildlife Area offers secluded trails

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is being recognized for having some of the most secluded hiking trails in the nation. According to Outside Magazine, the Edward Sargent Wildlife Area, north of Chama, is one of the best places in the U.S. to find some time to yourself. The area spans more than 20,000 acres closed to the Colorado state line. Hikers can expect quiet, as many of the trails run deep into the park and no vehicles are allowed past the parking lot.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss