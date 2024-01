EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone outside of a Walmart while attempting to steal his car.

According to police, the victim walked outside the store just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday and saw the suspect attempting to steal his vehicle. The suspect shot the man in the arm before fleeing.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.