EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood Police are investigating a case involving three deaths. They said three teenagers were found dead in a garage “in their jurisdiction.”

Authorities said the families are in the process of being notified, and they are still investigating. They also reported they don’t suspect foul play, and the teens could have died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a propane heater they found at the scene.

Counseling will be offered for students and families at the local school district.