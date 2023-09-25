NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after a suspect died while authorities were on scene. A state police officer and Torrance County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a kidnapping call in Edgewood late Saturday night.

When authorities arrived they found an adult female who told them a man was inside the trailer, he had been physically abusing her and he was armed. Law enforcement began making announcements for the man to come out of the trailer. Authorities said they smelled smoke and noticed flames coming from the trailer. The Torrance County Fire Department was called and extinguished the fire.

Officials say charred human remains were found inside the trailer. The suspect has not been named and the investigation is active.