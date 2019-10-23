Eddy County Sheriff’s Office searches for leads in September homicide

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- Crime Stoppers of Eddy County is asking for the public’s help in solving a September homicide.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office reports that on September 7, 2019, around 9:40 p.m. deputies responded to a dirt road off of County Road 408 regarding an unconscious female who was not breathing. Authorities say the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and was later identified as 26-year-old Carlie L. Overturff from Carlsbad.

Deputies determined that Overturff had been shot. Detectives with ECSO arrived at the scene to investigate.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and rewards may be awarded for tips that lead to the arrests of the person or persons involved in the incident. Anyone with information regarding this homicide can submit tips by calling 575-887-1888 or toll-free at 844-786-7227, visit Eddy County Crime Stoppers online, or by using the mobile app for P3Tips.com