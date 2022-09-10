NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials have issued a Silver Alert. The alert comes from the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO).

A Silver Alert has been issued for Mary Jane Long, 77, of Artesia. Officials said she is 5’7” and 209 lbs with hazel eyes and white hair. She was reportedly last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday morning leaving her home on Lark Lane. She was driving a 2015 red Ford F-150 with New Mexico plates labeled ‘441-WTW.’

Long was last seen wearing an orange shirt and green khaki pants. She uses a walker, and authorities are unsure of which direction she was heading.

If anyone wants to report any information about Long, the ESCO can be reached at 575-887-7551.