Eddy County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal car crash in Artesia

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stock Eddy County Sheriff_94231

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal, single-vehicle crash on 26th Street, just south of Tumbleweed Road. Officials say officers responded a little before 7 a.m. Friday morning to the scene.

Police say they found 24-year-old John Alexander Vasquez in the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead. Officials say the investigation determined a seat belt wasn’t properly used. The crash was likely caused by weather conditions and speed – alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES