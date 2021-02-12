Eddy County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal car crash in Artesia

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal, single-vehicle crash on 26th Street, just south of Tumbleweed Road. Officials say officers responded a little before 7 a.m. Friday morning to the scene.

Police say they found 24-year-old John Alexander Vasquez in the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead. Officials say the investigation determined a seat belt wasn’t properly used. The crash was likely caused by weather conditions and speed – alcohol was not believed to be a factor.