Eddy County sheriffs investigate possible drowning at Brantley Lake

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking into a possible drowning at Brantley Lake in Carlsbad. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says someone was swimming and began to struggle earlier Saturday. The person’s identity has not been released.
Just last month, a man was on a raft when he was swept out by a gust of wind at Brantley Lake. His body was found a few days later.
