Eddy County sheriffs investigate possible drowning at Brantley Lake

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) - It's been a week since a New Mexico woman says her father was killed in a carjacking gone wrong. Now, she's asking the public to help her get justice for her dad.

"He was a man who had a heart of gold and he always made sure people were okay around him," says Destiny Diomede. She says her dad, 59-year-old Jim Martinez, was a jolly man who put the needs of others before his own.