Eddy County Sheriffs collaborate in a multi-department illegal firearm bust

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eddy County announced Friday that they, along with ATF agents, the Eddy County Regional SWAT Team, New Mexico State Police, the Carlsbad Police Department, and the Hobbs Police Department, they executed two search warrants in the Artesia area.

Search warrants for narcotics and illegal firearms were executed in the 500 block of south 12th Street and the 2100 block of North Oak. Two 32-year-olds Angel Saiz and Paul Casares, both of Artesia, were arrested for possession of firearms by a felon. Four illegally-possessed firearms were seized, two of which had been reported as stolen.

Small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine were also located and seized. Additional suspects are being sought and additional felony charges are anticipated. Anyone with information related to this investigation are asked to contact the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 887-7551.