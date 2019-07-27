Eddy County murder suspect arrested in Texas

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Cody Garcia (image courtesy Wichita County Jail/Times Record News)

(KRQE)- An Eddy County murder suspect has been arrested in Texas.

Deputies were searching for 23-year-old Cody Garcia after they say he shot and killed Isidoro Sanchez on Wednesday in Artesia. According to the Carlsbad Current-Argus, authorities found Garcia at a rest stop in Wichita Falls park in Texas some 350 miles from Carlsbad.

Deputies say they used a GPS signal inside the car he was driving to track him down. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that Garcia, his father, his uncle, and Sanchez allegedly met up at a property owned by the Garcia family to cook food and shoot guns.

In addition to the murder, Garcia is facing two evidence tampering charges.

