Eddy County firefighters contain 3,000-acre blaze

JAL, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters in Eddy County contained a roughly 3,000 acre fire overnight. It broke out near Buck Jackson and Buckthorn Road in Jal.
County, BLM, and forest service crews got it under control around midnight, and spent the morning monitoring it for hotspots. There’s been no report as to what caused the fire.
