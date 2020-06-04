Eddy County 7-year-old invites deputies to lemonade stand

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A seven-year-old showed her appreciation for her local first responders. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office reports that it received an invitation from a girl named Abigail to stop by her lemonade stand where she offered free lemonade and brownies.
Abigail’s family and friends help to make her event possible. Deputies from the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office visited the stand and thanked Abigail for her support.
