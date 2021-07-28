Eddy Co. officials warn of rise in fentanyl pills

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eddy County officials are warning of a dangerous rise in fentanyl seizures throughout the county. The Pecos Valley Drug Task Force says so far in 2021, they have seized 13,000 pills compared to a little more than 3,100 in 2019.

The Carlsbad Police Department says there have been ten deaths this year to fentanyl overdoses and that they have had to use Narcan on 25 people. Eddy County officials say people can report illegal drug activity to the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force at 575-887-5194 anonymously or Crime Stoppers of Eddy County hotline at 844-786-7227.