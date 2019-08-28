Economists project $900 million surplus for New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New revenue forecasts show New Mexico will have a lot of new oil money to spend when the legislative session rolls around next January. That has state Republicans going on the offensive, saying let’s spend it on road projects, not bigger government.

Economists project New Mexico will have a $900 million surplus for the current budget year. Legislators on both sides of the aisle are thrilled with those numbers, but differ on where they should spend it.

“We gotta be very responsible. We have to understand these oil revenues are a blessing and we ought to use them,”

House Republicans are cautious about the surplus because they say the oil business will not always be this stable. So with the $900 million the state will get now, they want to pay off old debt, like the over $400 million Rail Runner tab.

They’re worried the Democrats keep expanding the yearly budget, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have found some middle ground: roads and infrastructure.

“But we also must remember we have to invest in our more important resource, which is our children, so we got to look at K-12 education, we got to revamp those budgets and in Higher Ed as well,” Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, said.

Getting money for roads, especially in southern New Mexico, was a huge push by Republicans last legislative session. Now they could finally get their chance.

House Democrats are also looking to spend money on education, especially for early education. Lawmakers are expecting another $1 billion surplus from oil in the budget year after this one.

The governor’s office says it would like to see that money spent on early childhood education, public safety, and long-awaited infrastructure projects.