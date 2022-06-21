ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Roswell now have a new eco-friendly way to get around. They’re called Birds. Roswell businessman Sonny Lujan brought the e-scooters to town last week and says he’s already ready to expand.

“There’s never enough scooters to hand out in time. I feel like an ice cream truck driver handing out ice cream on a hot summer day. I can’t get them off the truck fast enough. I’m literally handing them off into people’s hands,” said Lujan.

While there are 80 scooters in the fleet, about half are on the streets at one time. They cost $1 to start up and then $0.38 per minute. You can pay and find a nearby scooter by using the Bird app.