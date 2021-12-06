‘Easy-Bake Battle’ competition TV series filming in New Mexico

The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that the “Easy-Bake Battle” has started filming in New Mexico. “We are really excited about this unscripted production being made in New Mexico. The Easy Bake oven is a classic childhood toy sold by the millions in the U.S. and many will be able to relate and be excitedly watching this new competition television show,” said Amber Dodson, Director, New Mexico Film Office.

The competition show, produced by Easy Bake Productions LLC, will employ approximately 45 New Mexico crew members and is being directed by Shanra Kehl. She has also been the director of “Top Chef Family Style” and “Top Chef Amateurs.”

A nationwide search for contestants to participate in the competition show has already been completed. A broadcast date has not yet been released.