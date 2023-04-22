PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) has secured millions for upcoming projects. The funds come from the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session.

ENMU is receiving more than $17 million, a release stated.

“We greatly appreciate the elected officials in our area for their support,” said James Johnston, ENMU System Chancellor. “As a result of their efforts, we can continue to support our mission of student success across our entire University system.”

The money will go towards the following project:

ENMU-Portales Campus Roosevelt Science Center – $5 million

ENMU-Portales Campus new STEM equipment – $472,000

Greyhound Arena access control – $500,000

KENW equipment, studio upgrades – $890,000

Greyhound Arena video board – $500,000

ENMU-Roswell parking lot, driveway repairs – $1.2 million

ENMU-Ruidoso backup generator – $281,000

ENMU faculty, staff 6% raise

“We want to recognize the hard work of our faculty and staff at ENMU,” said James Johnston, ENMU System Chancellor. “Our goal is to retain the talent that we have in our system, and this, in turn, helps the state of New Mexico as we educate the next generation of leaders in our state.”

The raises will begin on July 1, and the Roosevelt Science Center is projected to be finished in the summer of 2024.