Eastern New Mexico University removes 21 trees

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:43 PM MDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:43 PM MDT

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) - Nearly two dozen trees on the Eastern New Mexico University campus have been chopped down. Officials say it was a matter of public safety.

The 21 Siberian Elms stood near the administration building. University officials say the trees were old and in bad shape. Also, during recent storms, some of their limbs broke off.

They say arborists examined them and determined up to 90 percent of the trees were rotted and had exceeded their life expectancy.

Officials say pistachio trees will be planted in their place. 

