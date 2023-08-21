PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A university and a childhood program have teamed up. They’re going to be working directly with children who have communicative issues.

Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) and Mescalero Apache Tribe’s Early Childhood Program joined forces to begin offering telehealth speech-language pathology services to young children. It begins on September 1.

Those that use the service will be able to help assist their children’s communication abilities.

“We are deeply honored to work alongside the Mescalero Apache Tribe to enrich the communication skills of their youngest speakers. This partnership allows ENMU to support NM peoples with high-quality therapies by connecting our native communities to a cadre of experts in speech and language while also providing an invaluable learning opportunity for ENMU students in a supported and supervised clinical experience,” said ENMU Communicative Disorders Professor Suzanne Swift.

The Early Childhood Program provides services for infants to 3-year-olds within the Mescalero Apache reservation. Methods used include physical therapy, development instruction, occupational therapy, and speech-language therapy.

“We are proud to serve our NM Family-Infant-Toddler programs, families, and children, and we are especially excited to work with the esteemed members of the Mescalero Apache Early Childhood Program. The ENMU CDIS Program and our Speech and Hearing Rehabilitative Outreach Center are delighted to serve in whatever capacity the tribe may deem appropriate. We are grateful for this opportunity. We grow as we go,” stated Swift.

Click here to learn more about ENMU’s Speech and Hearing Rehabilitation Outreach Center.