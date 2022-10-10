NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the state’s biggest power provider shuts down one of its coal-fired power plants, many in the state worry about possible rolling blackouts. One part of the state may be spared any problems.

“We’re feeling pretty good about where we are from a planning standpoint,” said the spokesman for Xcel Energy in New Mexico and Texas, Wes Reeves.

As the San Juan Generating Station closed, the state is trying to avoid blackouts. The plan was to open up solar facilities by the beginning of 2022 to replace the power generated by the plant. However, none of them are ready.

While many in the state fear the lights may go out, those living in eastern and southeastern New Mexico may have better luck. “We never are overly confident but we are reminding our customers in New Mexico that they are a little bit different than other parts of New Mexico in that they are actually not on the same power grid,” said Reeves.

Xcel operates some power plants and wind energy facilities in Eastern New Mexico and Texas. Those areas are connected to the Southwest Power Pool grid. Xcel believes they are in good shape due to their reserves.

“We have a pretty nice reserve margin in our area; 15% or more. Which basically means we can meet the need of the highest peak on the system and still have 15% or more capacity margin of reserves that would be available if something went wrong,” Reeves said.

One thing Xcel says works in their favor is the energy they share with the Texas panhandle. They say this provides them with more resources. “As things change and something might happen that we don’t plan for, we’ve got a lot of back-ups,” said Reeves.

Reeves says the Southwest Power Pool grid does have some vulnerabilities. Sometimes weather conditions can limit their renewable energy production.

As the state focuses on renewable energy, Xcel wants to be 80% carbon-free by 2030. They plan to add more wind-powered facilities.