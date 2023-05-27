NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is once again bracing for more severe weather. This comes after days of rain, hail, flooding, and even tornados.

Tornados touched down outside Encino Friday night. No injuries or damage to any property has been reported. Just south of Clovis earlier this week there was a confirmed tornado touchdown just outside of Grady.

Damages have been reported such as downed walls and damaged roofs.

In the last three days, Clovis has seen more than two inches of rain. One woman said the hail was so bad it shattered her window.

Flooding was also present in Portales. Out by Conchas Lake, the dam overflowed, causing some flooding.