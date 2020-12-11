East Mountains family disappointed after decorated tree chopped down

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every family has its own special holiday tradition. But one New Mexico family says their tradition was ruined when someone took off with their fully decorated tree. “It’s the thing I look forward to and now it’s just gone,” said Leeya Hodges.

For the past few years, Allen Miller and his 9-year-old daughter Leeya find a tree near their East Mountain home and decorate it. Last night they noticed the tree they decorated this year was chopped down and stolen. “It’s just shame that people come out here and start chopping trees down, especially when they are on the side of the road,” said Miller.

Leeya says it was something she enjoyed seeing on their drives to and from Albuquerque. “I was always looking forward to seeing it all the time. It glistens in the sun,” said Leeya.

Her dad says it’s disappointing to see people breaking the law. “We live in the most beautiful place in the mountains up here and they do have areas where you can cut trees down for Christmas trees. I think the permits only like $15-20 and you can cut your tree down and they have specific designated areas,” said Miller.

With this tree gone, Leeya says she’s hesitant to replace it. The family says as an alternative they are going to decorate a tree in their backyard. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Sandia Ranger District and did not hear back. However, several people in the area report seeing people cutting down trees along the road.

