East Mountain residents concerned over possible fire station changes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fire station in the East Mountains may soon lose its volunteer firefighters and EMTs. Sandoval and Bernalillo Counties have come to an agreement on who will handle the area, and residents fear it will increase response times.

If you live in the East Mountains near Frost Road, Bernalillo County Fire Station 46, is likely your closest station. If you live in San Pedro Creek or surrounding areas, it’s crews from La Madera Fire Station that show up for help. “They have put in 22 years of hard work and hundreds of hours of training, and they have all risked their lives in fire emergencies and medical emergencies, for their neighbors,” said Shannon Spires.

Shannon Spires was a volunteer firefighter and EMT at the La Madera Fire Station for 15 years. He said the volunteers have been told to turn in their gear Friday. “They were given one week’s notice that they were basically fired,” said Spires.

Bernalillo County Fire said Sandoval County reached out to them to work out an agreement that firefighters from Frost Road would cross the county line to handle the territory old La Madera volunteers have been serving. However residents don’t like the idea.

“Who’s going to man the fire station? Who’s going to do the maintenance? You’ll have to take your five people, from Frost Road station, drive up to our station drop some of them off perhaps to use the equipment, I mean it’s an illogical argument that you’re making,” Peggy a resident in the area.

In a zoom meeting with the Bernalillo County Fire Chief Greg Perez and County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty, residents expressed their fears response times will go up. “I’m here speaking today because of our safety net,” said Nancy Benson, a resident who lives not far from the La Madera Fire Station.

Benson said she had a heart attack and one of the volunteers from La Madera was at her home in five minutes to save her. “It means literally in my case, a difference between life and death,” Benson said.

KRQE tested out their response time concern. It took seven minutes to get from the Bernalillo County station to the entrance of San Pedro Creek. The La Madera Station is already in that community and crews can get to most homes within a few minutes.

Sandoval County Fire Chief Eric Masterson claims the response times for both agencies is around 15 minutes. He said Bernalillo County has always helped La Madera, which as a volunteer station isn’t always staffed.

Sandoval County Commissioners are expected to vote on the agreement tonight at 5 p.m. To watch at home you visit https://www.sandovalcountynm.gov/.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources