NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – East Mountain residents can get free well water tests. The testing will be available at the Los Vecinos Community Center from 12-5 p.m. during the East Mountain Celebration in Tijeras. 100 tests will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To get water tested residents need to:

Let the water run for 2-3 minutes before collection

Fill a clean glass or plastic container with a least a quart or liter of well water

If there is a whole house filtration system, collection the water prior to filtration or softener

Fill the contain with water as close to the time of testing as possible

Residents should also bring information such as well depth, depth to water, the material the well is made up of, and distance from the nearest septic tank or leachfield system. Water will also be tested for arsenic.

If well owners can’t attend, they can have a sample brought by a family member or neighbor that is clearly labeled with the owner’s information attached. Only water that comes from private wells will be tested.