NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s East Mountain Transfer Station is reducing the plastic it will take for recycling. Previously, plastic one through seven was accepted, but now the station will only accept one and two.

The county says changes in the recycling market led to the change. “This change will improve the county’s plastic recycling outcome and will provide a cleaner plastic recycling system with less contamination,” says Solid Waste Manager Gabriel Villescas.

To see if certain items are recyclable, the number can be found inside the recycling logo imprinted on it.