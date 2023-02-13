NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inclement weather has postponed a prescribed burn in the east mountains. The forest service planned to burn debris piles near Sulphur Canyon north of I-40 and west of Highway 14.
It’s unclear when that burn may happen. The Bureau of Land Management has also rescheduled three prescribed burns in Catron County.