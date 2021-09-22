East Mountain Celebration returns in Tijeras

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-running east mountain event returns after being canceled last year. The East Mountain Celebration is this Sunday at the Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Albuquerque man vandalized brewery; tries to escape with meat and cheese
- Don’t Miss: Riders say transit system needs better schedule, more routes as free fares begin
- Education: Some New Mexico schools named National Blue Ribbon School
- National: La Plata County man caught after escape from jail
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Miercoles 22 de Septiembre 2021
This year’s theme is Fiesta for Life and kicks off at noon with five hours of live music, dancing, shopping, food and more. The county asks that masks be worn indoors, in crowds outdoors as well as on shuttle buses. Parking is available at A. Montoya Elementary and Roosevelt Middle School with park and ride services at the Tijeras Village Hall.