East Mountain Celebration returns in Tijeras

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-running east mountain event returns after being canceled last year. The East Mountain Celebration is this Sunday at the Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras.

This year’s theme is Fiesta for Life and kicks off at noon with five hours of live music, dancing, shopping, food and more. The county asks that masks be worn indoors, in crowds outdoors as well as on shuttle buses. Parking is available at A. Montoya Elementary and Roosevelt Middle School with park and ride services at the Tijeras Village Hall.