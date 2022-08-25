SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An invasive plant species will be sprayed for on a Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) trail. The oxeye daisy is not native to the area, and officials have decided to treat a trail for the species, which they deem highly invasive.

The East Fork Trail on the Jemez Ranger District will be treated for oxeye daisies from August 31 to September 2. The treated area will be between Las Conchas Trailhead to New Mexico Highway 4 north of the East Fork Trail.

The hiking area will remain open, but crews will be spraying herbicides directly onto the oxeye daisy plants.

The oxeye daisy is a species that can regenerate from rhizome fragments, allowing them to spread easily in various areas. Native vegetation is displaced due to the daisy stands. The flowers produce up to 200 seeds each.

Officials with the SFNF said invasive plants pose a threat to forest ecosystems as they take over space meant for native plants. The National Environmental Policy Act has a plant control program available on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.