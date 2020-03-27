Earthquakes rattle west Texas, southern New Mexico

A series of earthquakes in west Texas is being felt throughout southern New Mexico Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports there were five earthquakes near Mentone, Texas. The strongest was a 5.0 magnitude with a depth of 5.3 miles, about 50 miles from Carlsbad, New Mexico that happened shortly after 9 a.m. The shaking could be felt as far as Las Cruces, Carlsbad, even Roswell.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that the areas where the earthquakes happened are known as human-caused seismicity.

The manager at New Mexico Tech Seismological Observatory, Dr. Mairi Litherland says the area has seen an increase in earthquakes over the years. She says oil and gas activities are sometimes known to cause earthquakes.

“Both here in New Mexico and Texas are monitoring, to try and make sure these oil and gas activities don’t cause significant earthquakes,” Dr. Litherland said.

In addition, there were also two 3.0 earthquakes, one 35 miles from Pecos, Texas after 10 a.m. and 50 miles from Carlsbad, New Mexico after 12 p.m., one 3.1 earthquake 37 miles from Pecos, Texas at about 1 p.m. and one early morning 3.8 earthquake 35 miles from Pecos.

One Roswell resident sent us a photo of her cracked bedroom window. No major injuries or damage have been reported.

