ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Next Sunday, the Botanic Garden will be hosting its annual Children’s Seed Festival for Earth Day. This is in partnership with the Rotary Club of Albuquerque.

Kids of all ages will get the opportunity to learn about seeds, take part in a seed lab, play trivia, and learn how the seeds travel.

There will also be discovery stations that will include hands-on activities like face painting and giveaways.

The event will begin at 10 in the morning and will go on until 2 p.m.