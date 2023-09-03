CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what led to a fire at a Walmart store in Clovis Sunday Morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officials from the Clovis Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Clovis Police Department were dispatched to the fire at 3728 N. Prince St. around 3:36 a.m. All night Walmart associates were accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

The Walmart is closed to the public to allow for investigation. The police department said Walmart may be shut down for a longer period of time.

Walmart is attempting to contact customers who have prescription medications on file at the Clovis store via text and email. Prescriptions along with online orders and pickup will be available at the Portales Walmart. To contact Walmart, call 1-800-925-6278

Fire services from Cannon Air Force Base, Melrose, Ranchvale, Pleasant Hill, Texico, Portales, and Grady, along with Farwell and Bovina from Texas responded to assist with the fire. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police also responded to the fire.