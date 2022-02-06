RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A note to Rio Rancho parents, there is a slight change in schedule for the district next week. The district says it will be moving early dismissal from Wednesday to Friday this week.

They say they need to count bus ridership – the counts typically happen on Wednesday, but ridership is down on Wednesday because of early release. The count could affect funding from PED.

The change does not apply to Puesta Del Sol, Colinas Del Norte Elementary, or the pre-K program at Sandia Vista Elementary School.