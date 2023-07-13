NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department is holding a faster recruitment process to fill 20 new positions in the Administration, Financial, Equity, Health, and Information technology fields. The department said instead of having to wait for the job posting to close before interviewing applicants, anyone who meets the minimum requirement for the job will receive an interview.

A partial list of available jobs includes:

Financial:

Budget Analysts

Financial Coordinators

Health:

Families First Nurses

Families First Medical Secretary

Registered Nurse Manager

Social Services:

Equity: Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Specialist Coordinator

Home Visiting Monitors

Administrative:

Background Check Supervisors

Business Operations Specialists

HR Coordinators

Loss Prevention and Control Managers

Policy Analysts

Training Coordinators

Information Technology:

Deputy CIO

Project Managers

Technical Managers

For a full list of jobs, visit the state’s website. Positions available for faster recruitment are labeled as “hot job.” Applications will be accepted July 14-19. The department said some candidates may be able to start as soon as July 24.