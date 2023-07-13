NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department is holding a faster recruitment process to fill 20 new positions in the Administration, Financial, Equity, Health, and Information technology fields. The department said instead of having to wait for the job posting to close before interviewing applicants, anyone who meets the minimum requirement for the job will receive an interview.
A partial list of available jobs includes:
Financial:
- Budget Analysts
- Financial Coordinators
Health:
- Families First Nurses
- Families First Medical Secretary
- Registered Nurse Manager
Social Services:
- Equity: Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Specialist Coordinator
- Home Visiting Monitors
Administrative:
- Background Check Supervisors
- Business Operations Specialists
- HR Coordinators
- Loss Prevention and Control Managers
- Policy Analysts
- Training Coordinators
Information Technology:
- Deputy CIO
- Project Managers
- Technical Managers
For a full list of jobs, visit the state’s website. Positions available for faster recruitment are labeled as “hot job.” Applications will be accepted July 14-19. The department said some candidates may be able to start as soon as July 24.