Eagle Nest Lake State Park temporarily closed to boating, ice fishing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, State Parks Division reports that Eagle Nest Lake is closed to boating and ice-fishing due to recent weather conditions that have led to unsafe lake surface conditions. The division states that the lake is closed to all watercraft including canoes, kayaks, inflatables, and all types of motorboats.

Ice is forming over segments of the lake, however, not to the extent needed to facilitate safe conditions for ice fishing. The division says that State Park staff will continue monitoring ice conditions and will announce when the lake is safe for ice fishing.

Though boat ramp access is closed, the park is open for day-use access for New Mexico residents only. Hiking trails remain open at the park. Updated lake conditions can be found on the park’s webpage.

