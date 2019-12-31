Closings & Delays
Eagle Nest Lake State Park now open to ice fishing

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Eagle Nest Lake State Park (courtesy New Mexico State Parks)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Tuesday, New Mexico State Parks announced that Eagle Nest Lake State Park is now open to ice fishing.

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resource Department’s Stae Parks Division and the Department of Game and Fish state that ice thickness now exceeds the minimum standards based on current measurements. Walk-in access as well as snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles for ice fishing and additional recreational activities is now open on the surface of Eagle Nest Lake.

Utility Task and Side-by-side vehicles are prohibited. ATVs can only access the ice by the south boat ramp in the main area of the park’s Visitor Center.

State officials warn the public that all activities on the lake surface are at your own risk.

State Park officials offer the following safety precautions:

  • Do not go fishing alone and inform someone of your destination as well as when you’re expected to return
  • Always wear a lifejacket
  • Be prepared for weather conditions
  • When ice fishing, keep fishing holes small and few. Keep the diameter of fishing holes under eight inches.
  • Watch where you step
  • Disperse weight at fishing holes and be wary of having too many people gathered in one area on the ice

Additional information regarding Eagle Lake State Park can be found on the New Mexico State Parks website.

